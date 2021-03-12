Capitol Riot

Another Florida Man Charged With Being at US Capitol Attack

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/06: Police use tear gas around Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Police used batons and tear gas grenades to eventually disperse the crowd. Rioters used metal bars and tear gas as well against the police. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another Florida man was arrested Wednesday for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Kenneth Harrelson, 40, of Titusville, was charged with conspiring to obstruct Congressional proceedings, destroying government property, obstructing official government proceedings and entering restricted property or grounds, according to federal court records. He appeared Thursday in Orlando federal court and was scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing Monday.

Prosecutors didn't immediately release details about the case.

Harrelson's attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the charges.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

In the weeks after the attack, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, which accused him of encouraging the rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then doing nothing to stem the violence. Trump was acquitted by Senate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotFlorida
