Another woman arrested for drugging and robbing man of Rolex in Miami: Police

Another woman has been arrested in Miami for allegedly drugging and robbing a man out of his Rolex watch, police said.

Rachel Marie Warner, 23, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Thursday on charges of burglary with assault or battery, grand theft and possession of suspected ketamine, records showed.

Miami Police officials said Warner befriended the man in a hotel bar in the 700 block of Brickell Plaza.

Warner went with the man back to his hotel room, where she prepared him a drink, and the man said he started feeling ill and lost consciousness, police said.

The man said when he woke up, Warner was gone, and so was his $18,000 Rolex.

Surveillance footage showed Warner entering the room and later leaving alone, and a distinctive back tattoo from the footage linked her to the crime, police said.

Police went undercover and found Warner "engaging with another male individual in a similar manner," authorities said.

When she was taken into custody, Warner had drugs that are commonly used to incapacitate victims in her possession, police said.

Warner was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court.

The arrest comes days after another woman, 28-year-old Brittney G. Scott, was arrested for multiple cases where men were allegedly drugged and robbed of their Rolex watches.

Police said Scott is responsible for at least three thefts from men who took her home after meeting her at Miami Beach bars and clubs, and believe there could be more victims.

A man who said he was a victim of a woman who drugged him and stole his Rolex and $3,000 in cash spoke with NBC6, saying he wanted to warn others.

The 31-year-old, who asked not to be identified, said he met a woman Friday night at Blackbird, a popular bar in Brickell. The woman claimed to be a tourist whose friends had abandoned her. He said he let his guard down.

The two continued their night at El Patio in Wynwood before heading to his home. They stopped at a liquor store, and once at his place, shared drinks. The man says the next thing he remembers is waking up around 4 p.m. the next day with the woman missing, along with his luxury watch and cash.

“It’s a scary feeling because it can really happen to anybody,” he said. “To be made so vulnerable and have somebody touching your unconscious body and rummaging through your stuff — it’s a very eerie feeling.”

Miami Police are investigating, but the woman in that case has not yet been arrested.

Police said the thefts have been more common recently.

"This is something that we've spoke about before and we keep on saying, if you're going to a club or a restaurant and you meet a young female or a young male and you invite them to your house, do not have any drinks that are not supervised by you all the time," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said Wednesday. "What they do is they say 'oh I'll pour you a drink,' they put some substance in it that will make you fall asleep and once you're asleep they take advantage and steal your credit cards, your watches, any jewelry, anything that's simple for them to take."

