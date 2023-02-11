Anthony Reznik Boulevard: Community Honors 11-Year-Old Boy Who Lost Life in Tragic Crash

Loved ones and community members gathered Saturday in Sunny Isles Beach to honor the life and legacy of 11-year-old Anthony Reznik, who was tragically hit and killed in February 2021 while crossing a crosswalk with his sister.

Anthony's family says he was legally crossing the crosswalk when a driver ran a red light and hit him.

The driver's red Mercedes was caught on video blowing through the red light.

Sunny Isles Boulevard now bears his name and was officially renamed during a ceremony attended by Anthony's family and loved ones.

Following the sign’s unveiling, Dr. Inna Trakhtenberg, Anthony’s mother, read a poem dedicated to her son.

"I thought about you yesterday and days before that, too. I think of you in silence. I often speak your name. All I have are memories, of your picture in the frame," she said.

Family members say Anthony's death was not in vain, as he saved three lives through organ donation, including five-year-old Waylen Blount who received his heart.

"You really can't put this in words," said Tequila Striggles, Waylen's mother. "She lost a son, and her son saved mine... Waylen wouldn't have made it if he didn't get a new heart."

In September, Anthony's family attended a court hearing for the driver, Samantha Toussaint, who investigators say was behind the wheel.

According to the court, Toussaint had previous license suspensions and a list of citations but was not charged criminally by the state.

The family says the state decided not press criminal charges because the crash was not intentional and there was insufficient evidence of a felony.

Toussaint was sentenced to an eight-year license suspension out of a total of ten years possible, fined about $1,100, and given community service.

Anthony's family is working with Florida Senator Jason Pizzo and Florida House Representative Fabian Basabe to pass the Anthony Reznik Act.

If passed, the legislation would make it possible for drivers who cause serious injury or death to go to jail, and if found guilty, the driver would have to attend a specialized driving class to keep their license or pay restitution.

"We also want to make sure that the streets are safer for pedestrians and that drivers are more cautious," said Tatiana Reznik, Anthony’s sister.