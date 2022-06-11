Gun violence events

Anti-Gun Violence Workshop Honors Teen Fatally Shot in Miami Gardens

An anti-gun violence workshop was held to honor a teen fatally shot last month in Miami Gardens

Dozens of community members hosted an event Saturday in Miami Gardens by nonprofit organization, Bullets 4 Life.

Cairi McNear, 17, was shot and killed at a Liberty City apartment complex last month.

“He got shot and killed in his uniform,” said his mother, Aurianna McNear. “Whatever happened from home to school, it was a tragedy.” 

Bullets 4 Life leader, Susan Kennedy, says today’s event featured a workshop empowering families impacted by gun violence and discussing ways in which gun violence can be curbed in South Florida communities.

“We came into the community to honor his life,” said Kennedy. “Speaking life back into our children. In our community kids are dying every day.”

Kennedy says the organization turns bullets into bracelets, in hopes of raising gun violence awareness.

“We take bullets off the streets,” said Kennedy. “We call it a conversation piece, so everywhere they go they can have a conversation about gun violence awareness.”

Tanya Fincher, whose son was shot and killed in 2005, said she attended the event to support families who’ve suffered the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. 

“Only mothers that go through this will know the holler, the cry, the sleepless nights,” said Fincher. 

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of 17-year-old Cairi. 

