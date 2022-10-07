Broward

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Sidewalk of Weston Community During Yom Kippur

Weston Mayor Margaret Brown said the graffiti was found near Hunter's Pointe in the Weston Hills community on Wednesday, which was the holiest day on the Jewish calendar

By NBC 6

Facebook / City of Weston

Officials in a Weston community are calling out a recent incident of anti-Semitism after graffiti was found on a sidewalk in one neighborhood during the Yom Kippur holiday.

Weston Mayor Margaret Brown said the graffiti was found near Hunter's Pointe in the Weston Hills community on Wednesday, which was the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

"No person, no matter their religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, should ever wake up to see their community desecrated," Brown said in a statement on social media. "Antisemitism in any form is not welcome here."

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

