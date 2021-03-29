Anti-Semitic Markings Found on Holocaust Survivor's Car in Hallandale Beach

Two Swastika symbols, in the dust, on the window of a car -- the images are heartbreaking for Bianca Higdon and her family.

“This is very hard for me,” she said.

Higdon is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Charles Antmann, who was born in Germany in 1921. He is one of the many Jewish people who suffered under Adolf Hitler. He served in the U.S. Army after coming to the United States.

When he died, he left his vehicle, a Cadillac CTS, to his family. It stays parked in the same spot it’s been parked in for ten years at the building of a Hallandale Beach condo her grandfather also left to the family.

Last Friday, Higdon's grandfather's former aid went to check on the vehicle and discovered the anti-Semitic images.

To make things worse, the swastikas were discovered on the eve of Passover and a few days before Antmann's birthday.

The family filed a police report and Hallandale Beach police is investigating the incident.

The executive director of StopAntisemitism.org released a statement, saying, “We are horrified to see that in 2021 a Jewish family is busy filing police reports pertaining to swastikas being drawn on their family car rather than peacefully celebrating Passover as they should be. We hope the perpetrator is swiftly apprehended and appropriately charged.”