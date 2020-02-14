Anti-Trump Sign Vandalized Outside SW Florida Home

Police are looking for the person who allegedly damaged a Southwest Florida man’s sign outside his home urging people not to vote for President Donald Trump.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place at the home in Cape Coral, where Edward Toadvine said someone covered his sign asking people not to re-elect the president with duct tape and wrote a message on the sign lashing out at liberals.

"I was shocked that someone would put that kind of vulgar language and I was shocked they would enter my property like that," Toadvine said, adding that his sign did not endorse any particular candidate or party.

Toadvine said he has filed a police report and intends to file charges if a person is caught in the case.