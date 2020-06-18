coronavirus

Antibody Testing to Start Monday at Site Opening at Miami International Mall

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez are among those expected to attend Thursday's grand opening

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents in Miami-Dade County will have a new option when it comes to getting antibody testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting with a grand opening event Thursday at 11 a.m. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez are among those expected to attend.

Collection will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s starting June 22nd.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Eviction Backlog Likely in Florida, Gun Shop Says ‘No Masks' for Customers

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Monroe County Order Makes Face Coverings Mandatory in Public Amid Pandemic

The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.  

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-Dadetesting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us