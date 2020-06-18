Antibody Testing to Start Monday at Site Opening at Miami International Mall

Residents in Miami-Dade County will have a new option when it comes to getting antibody testing during the coronavirus pandemic.
BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting with a grand opening event Thursday at 11 a.m. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez are among those expected to attend.
Collection will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s starting June 22nd.
Local
The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.