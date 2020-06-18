Antibody Testing to Start Monday at Site Opening at Miami International Mall

Residents in Miami-Dade County will have a new option when it comes to getting antibody testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting with a grand opening event Thursday at 11 a.m. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez are among those expected to attend.

Collection will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s starting June 22nd.

The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.