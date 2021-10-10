South Florida

Anticipate Warm and Bright Work Week, Isolated Rain Possible Each Day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A warm and bright work week is anticipated as afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s accompanied by a good deal of sunshine.

However, we won’t be void of rain chances as isolated to widely scattered showers are expected each day.

The timing will mainly focus in the mid-afternoon hours.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will decrease by Thursday and Friday.

While cooler and drier weather would be ideal moving into mid-October, there are no fronts on the horizon to shake up our static forecast.

That said, any potential development in the tropics over the next seven days would be of no concern for South Florida.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
