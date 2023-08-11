Apartment fire in Lauderhill leaves two people burned, including one infant

Fire crews are investigating an apartment in Lauderhill caught fire on Thursday night that left two people burned including one infant.

According to City of Lauderhill Fire Rescue, a fire was reported around 8:36 p.m. in the 4th floor of an apartment complex at 2600 NW 56th Avenue.

The fire crews encountered heavy smoke at the time of arrival and proceeded to call for assistance from Sunrise Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue, according to a statement.

Firefighters say the fire took about 45 mins to put out and that two people suffered burns. An infant who suffered minor injuries and an adult female with second degree burns who was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale in stable condition.

The Lauderhill Fire Marshals Office is working with the State Fire Marshals Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

No other information is available at this time.