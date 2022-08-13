Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced

A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane.

The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it.

A woman who asked only to be identified as Katy tells NBC 6 she owns the upstairs apartment.

“It’s an apartment that my kids grew up in. My parents and myself have been owners for quite some time and it’s been destroyed,” said Katy.

Katy said only the dog was inside the downstairs unit where the fire started.

NBC 6 cameras captured a man and woman who live in the downstairs unit walking through the charred remains of the apartment with firefighters.

Katy said the woman who lives in the upstairs unit was at home during the fire and was evaluated by fire responders.

“She’s not doing so good right now,” said Katy. “She’s actually in the rescue, she found herself a little dizzy.”

Now her focus turns to the investigation into how the fire started.

“It’s going to be a long process because it’s rainy season and there are a lot of things that we have to take care of to not cause more damage,” said Katy.

The American Red Cross was also on scene to help those impacted by the fire.

Inspectors were on the scene late Saturday night searching for clues in the ashes. The investigation remains ongoing.