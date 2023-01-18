Apartments Damaged After Massive Fire Engulfs Coral Springs Building

Families were forced to evacuate an apartment building early Wednesday morning in Coral Springs after a massive fire broke out.
The fire broke out around midnight in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive, with Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews arriving to put out the blaze.
CS-PFR Deputy Fire Chief Michael Moser said five apartments were damaged from the fire and the cause remains under investigation.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.