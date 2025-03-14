Apparent car fire shuts down lanes on I-95 at Pembroke Road

An apparent car fire shut down lanes on Interstate 95 northbound at Pembroke Road Friday morning. Lanes appeared to have reopened.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the flames.

Aerial images of the scene showed a burned car on the shoulder lane, a few feet behind a white sedan that appeared to have hit something, evidenced by its smashed, front left side.

Delays could be seen from Hallandale Beach Boulevard to Pembroke Road. Drivers are being diverted.

Take US 441 or South Dixie Highway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.