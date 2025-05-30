Miami

Apparent death investigation underway in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

Police and fire rescue were seen in the area of the 2100 block of Southwest 7th Street where what appeared to be a body could be seen in a roadway

By Briana Nespral

NBC Universal, Inc.

An apparent death investigation was underway in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Friday morning.

Police and fire rescue were seen in the area of the 2100 block of Southwest 7th Street where what appeared to be a body could be seen in a roadway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A few blocks away was a second scene that appeared to be connected where a BMW with a broken windshield was being looked at by officers.

Police haven't confirmed any information, and Miami Fire Rescue officials only said they were assisting officers and there were no hospitalizations.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us