Apparent death investigation underway in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

An apparent death investigation was underway in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Friday morning.

Police and fire rescue were seen in the area of the 2100 block of Southwest 7th Street where what appeared to be a body could be seen in a roadway.

A few blocks away was a second scene that appeared to be connected where a BMW with a broken windshield was being looked at by officers.

Police haven't confirmed any information, and Miami Fire Rescue officials only said they were assisting officers and there were no hospitalizations.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.