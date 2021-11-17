Apparent Hit and Run Crash Investigated Near Deerfield Beach Railroad Crossing

Police are investigating what they believe was an early morning hit and run crash near a railroad crossing in Deerfield Beach.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. near the tracks located at Southwest 10th Street just east of Dixie Highway.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

No word was released from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies about injuries in the case, but investigators said a train was not involved in the crash.

Deputies have also not released any information on the second car involved.