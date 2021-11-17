Broward

Apparent Hit and Run Crash Investigated Near Deerfield Beach Railroad Crossing

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. near the tracks located at Southwest 10th Street just east of Dixie Highway

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating what they believe was an early morning hit and run crash near a railroad crossing in Deerfield Beach.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. near the tracks located at Southwest 10th Street just east of Dixie Highway.

No word was released from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies about injuries in the case, but investigators said a train was not involved in the crash.

Deputies have also not released any information on the second car involved.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDeerfield Beachhit and run crash
