Apple Temporarily Closes Brickell Store Due to Rise of COVID-19 Cases: Report

Apple has temporarily closed its retail store in Brickell due to a rise of COVID-19 cases and exposures among employees, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple's website lists the store inside the Brickell City Centre as closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the company also temporarily shut down stores in Maryland and Ottowa, Canada, due to a rise in cases.

Other stores in South Florida — including ones in Dadeland, Lincoln Road and Fort Lauderdale — appear to be open, according to Apple's website.