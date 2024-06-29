Florida

Applications for My Safe Florida Home program open July 1

The program is relaunching with $200 million in funding that will go to inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to help residents make storm-related upgrades and qualify for property-insurance discounts

By NBC 6 and News Service of Florida

Homeowners will be able to apply for My Safe Florida Home, a popular home-hardening grant program that could help residents cut property-insurance costs, starting on Monday, July 1. 

The schedule for applications is programmed in five tiers:

  • July 1-15: Low-income homeowners age 60+
  • July 16-30: Low-income homeowners
  • July 31-Aug 14: Moderate-income homeowners age 60+
  • Aug 15-30: Moderate-income homeowners
  • Aug 31: All other eligible homeowners

“The Legislature has authorized DFS to provide a matching grant to eligible homeowners up to $10,000 for the actual cost of qualifying home hurricane mitigation projects,” according to My Safe FL Home. “The program will provide $2 in grant funds for every $1 the homeowner provides.”

For more information and frequently asked questions about the program, go here.

This article tagged under:

Florida
