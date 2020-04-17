archdiocese of miami

Archdiocese of Miami Says Distance Learning Will Continue Through End of School Year

The Archdiocese of Miami notified parents Friday that distance virtual learning would take place until the end of the 2019/2020 school year, with the last day of classes taking place on June 3rd.

"We have heard from parents, principals, and teachers on the "new normal" which requires all of us to plan, review, and adjust," Superintendent Kim Pryzbylski wrote in a letter to parents.

She noted that as of April 17, students will continue to conduct their classes online from home through June 3rd to complete the school year.

"Please note that we are following the state updates daily. If things change, you will be notified immediately," Pryzbylski wrote.

