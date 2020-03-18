Archdiocese of Miami Suspends Masses, Other Liturgical Events Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Archdiocese of Miami has taken a major step in calling for the temporary suspension of suspending all masses and other liturgical events in the wake of the growing spread of the coronavirus throughout the area.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the group also suspended any parish or ministry event – including prayer groups, bible studies and more – for an unknown amount of time.

“While these gatherings of the faithful are suspended, the parishes remain open,” the Archbishop said in the statement. “Priests who are otherwise not impeded are expected to celebrate daily Mass for the intentions of the faithful albeit without their presence.”

The announcement comes as nearly 100 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 300. Broward still leads the state with 80 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 76.

Officials say that funerals or other events that can not be postponed may be celebrated with immediate family who are not sick or have not been advised to self-isolate while parishes are encouraged to livestream events or put their events online so they can be viewed.

“These efforts will enable the faithful to continue to remain close to the Lord and the Church in this challenging time, while protecting one another and the community against COVID-19,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

For more information on COVID-19 from the Florida Department of Health, click here