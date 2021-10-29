Archdiocese of Miami Updates COVID-19 Policy for Mass

The Archdiocese of Miami has updated its COVID-19 policy for mass, which will go into effect the weekend of Nov. 6.

“Given the improvement in the positivity rates in the three counties of our archdiocese, we are making some changes in our protocols," Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote in a letter written to pastors.

The following adaptions of the COVID-19 protocols for Mass include:

The unvaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks.

Wearing masks for the vaccinated is optional.

Social distance (minimum of 6 feet between households) will continue to be practiced – for the time being.

Use of hand sanitizer should continue to be available. Priests and others who distribute Holy Communion should sanitize their hands.

The complete summary update can be found here.

"Hopefully, further relaxation will occur in future weeks; however, if the numbers go in the opposite direction, we may have to reinstate some of these protocols,” the archbishop wrote.

The archbishop still encourages all to get vaccinated, which he says "offers the best way of putting this pandemic behind us.”