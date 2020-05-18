Archdiocese of Miami Will Resume Public Masses in South Florida

The Archdiocese of Miami is set to resume public masses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties next week, while services at Monroe County resumed Monday.

Parishes in Miami-Dade and Broward will resume daily masses on Tuesday, March 26. That's according to a letter from Archbishop Thomas Wenski that was tweeted out by the pastor at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

"We reopen because we believe as church that there are no substitutes for the reception of the sacraments and our first priority is to be the sign of hope and instrument of salvation of the entire human race," Wenski said in the letter.

The public celebration of the Mass will resume at the Church of the Little Flower and throughout the Archdiocese on Tuesday, May 26. More details to come. Here is a letter from Archbishop Wenski: pic.twitter.com/pdOjgpRW7n — Father Manny Alvarez (@FrManny) May 18, 2020

The letter indicates capacity will be limited. Church-goers will have wear masks and keep them, except when they receive communion. Each family will have to stay six feet apart from other families.

During mass, parishioners are asked not to hold hands during the Lord's Prayer or exchange the Sign of the Peace. Hymnals, other booklets and holy water will be removed, and churches will be sanitized between services.

"The dispensation from the obligation of attending mass on Sunday continues indefinitely," Wenski said, adding that parishioners who feel sick or fearful should stay home.

The Archdiocese of Miami previously announced that distance virtual learning would take place until the end of the 2019-20 school year, with the last day of classes taking place on June 3.