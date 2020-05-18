reopenings

Archdiocese of Miami Will Resume Public Masses in South Florida

Public masses will resume, but there will be changes.

Getty Images

The Archdiocese of Miami is set to resume public masses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties next week, while services at Monroe County resumed Monday.

Parishes in Miami-Dade and Broward will resume daily masses on Tuesday, March 26. That's according to a letter from Archbishop Thomas Wenski that was tweeted out by the pastor at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

"We reopen because we believe as church that there are no substitutes for the reception of the sacraments and our first priority is to be the sign of hope and instrument of salvation of the entire human race," Wenski said in the letter.

The letter indicates capacity will be limited. Church-goers will have wear masks and keep them, except when they receive communion. Each family will have to stay six feet apart from other families.

During mass, parishioners are asked not to hold hands during the Lord's Prayer or exchange the Sign of the Peace. Hymnals, other booklets and holy water will be removed, and churches will be sanitized between services.

Local

small businesses 2 hours ago

Federal Loan Program Not Always Reaching New Businesses

Miramar 4 hours ago

COVID Crunch Hits Local Cities’ Budgets

"The dispensation from the obligation of attending mass on Sunday continues indefinitely," Wenski said, adding that parishioners who feel sick or fearful should stay home.

The Archdiocese of Miami previously announced that distance virtual learning would take place until the end of the 2019-20 school year, with the last day of classes taking place on June 3.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

reopeningscoronavirus pandemicChurchThomas Wenskiarchdiocese of miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us