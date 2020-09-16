Archdiocese of Miami's Catholic Schools to Resume In-Person Instruction Next Week

The Archdiocese of Miami is reopening its schools for in-person instruction starting next week.

Catholic schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen on Sept. 23, the Archdiocese announced Wednesday.

Schools will continue to offer distance learning while they phase-in the return of students at the 49 elementary and eight high schools.

The phased in process will be completed by Oct. 2. Each school will publish its plan for which day the class/grade returns on its website.

Broward County Public Schools could reopen as early as Oct. 5, and Miami-Dade Public Schools have yet to set a possible reopening date.