Archdiocese Resuming Public Masses Tuesday in Miami-Dade, Broward Amid Pandmic

The decision was made last week, according to a letter from Archbishop Thomas Wenski that was tweeted out

The Archdiocese of Miami will be resuming daily public masses in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday.

The decision was made last week, according to a letter from Archbishop Thomas Wenski that was tweeted out by the pastor at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

"We reopen because we believe as church that there are no substitutes for the reception of the sacraments and our first priority is to be the sign of hope and instrument of salvation of the entire human race," Wenski said in the letter.

Church goers will have to wear masks and keep them on, except when they receive communion. Each family will have to stay six feet apart from other families.

During mass, parishioners are asked not to hold hands during the Lord's Prayer or exchange the Sign of the Peace. Hymnals, other booklets and holy water will be removed, and churches will be sanitized between services.

The Archdiocese of Miami previously announced that distance virtual learning would take place until the end of the 2019-20 school year, with the last day of classes taking place on June 3.

Parishes in Monroe County began resuming daily masses last Monday.

