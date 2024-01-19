Arctic blast will dip temperatures in South Florida. How long will the cold last?

This winter season has been relentless with front after front bringing consistent pushes of colder air into south Florida.

This weekend, trends are no different. A strong cold front will swing through, bringing in big changes across the Eastern states.

High pressure originating from the Arctic will settle over the Eastern U.S. this weekend. This will result in a dip in the jet stream, leading to a fall in the mercury.

The arctic blast will impact all of Florida and it will be felt as far south as Homestead.

While the true arctic air will stay well north of South Florida, changes will be inevitable. Afternoon temperatures are expected to fall 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages on Saturday and Sunday.

The biggest impact will be felt overnight as morning lows plummet into the mid-40s across the suburbs and 50s across the metro areas Sunday morning.

As the dry air settles, something to keep in mind is the science behind a dry parcel of air. Dry air cools and warms rather rapidly and those impacts will be evident this weekend.

Another thing to mention: the dew point! The dew point measures the water vapor in the atmosphere. To put things simply, the drier the air, the lower the dew point — the more comfortable it feels outdoors. This type of pattern will have you reaching for your favorite moisturizer as skin tends to dry out when dew point levels are so low.

Unfortunately for cold temperature lovers, the colder pattern will be short-lived as the mercury begins to rise early next week.