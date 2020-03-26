coronavirus

Are You a Health Professional on the Frontline of COVID-19? We Want to Hear From You

National Children's Hospital's new coronavirus testing drive-thru
WRC-TV

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are on the front lines working to contain the spread of COVID-19 every single day.  And, with hospitals across Florida reaching occupancy limits, those that dedicate their lives to the public’s health are constantly putting themselves at risk.

Are you on the frontline battling the coronavirus? We'd like to hear from you.

How has COVID-19 impacted your work and personal life, and how are you dealing with this global pandemic? If you work at a hospital, or any other medical facility, tell us your story and let us know what it’s like to be at the forefront of this crisis.

Local

coronavirus outbreak 2 hours ago

Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Broward, Miami-Dade Counties Urge Residents to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Feel free to share any stories, videos or images. Click here to submit your video telling us your story.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us