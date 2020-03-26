Are You a Health Professional on the Frontline of COVID-19? We Want to Hear From You

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are on the front lines working to contain the spread of COVID-19 every single day. And, with hospitals across Florida reaching occupancy limits, those that dedicate their lives to the public’s health are constantly putting themselves at risk.

Are you on the frontline battling the coronavirus? We'd like to hear from you.

How has COVID-19 impacted your work and personal life, and how are you dealing with this global pandemic? If you work at a hospital, or any other medical facility, tell us your story and let us know what it’s like to be at the forefront of this crisis.

Feel free to share any stories, videos or images. Click here to submit your video telling us your story.