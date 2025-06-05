Are your finances hurricane-proof? 5 tips you need to know

Hurricane season is here, South Florida, and you have to ask yourself—are your finances hurricane-proof?

Here are five tips to make sure they are.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

1. Make sure you have documents gathered and ready to go.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This includes all the important documents you may need, like a birth certificate or social security card. They can be printed copies placed in a waterproof bag, a bank safe, or you can just grab your phone and snap a photo.

"You want to have you homeowner’s insurance policy, your flood insurance and automobile policy," Peter Rodriguez, vice president of Bank of America Miami, said. "Secondly your bank records, your IDs... and third, your medical records. Make sure you have your medical cards."

2. Review your insurance policies.

"[Homeowner's insurance] does not cover flood, so make sure that you also have a flood policy or you talk to your agent to advise you on that," Rodriguez explained.

He also said you should make sure you know what you are paying for, what exactly you're covered for and potentially consider adding a wind mitigation policy.

3. Build your emergency fund.

Rodriguez said residents should have enough money to cover three to six months of basic expenses in an emergency fund.

4. Think about your home equity.

See if your bank can provide you a line of credit which could potentially act as an emergency fund.

5. Go digital.

Rodriguez said it's important to make sure you have access to your bank accounts virtually, in case you cannot access them in person. Additionally, always make sure there is a record of your financial amounts and transactions.

Rodriguez said virtual payment features like Zelle are great, but they come with a caveat.

"It’s almost as good as cash," he said. "One strong recommendation about Zelle: if you have never Zelled the individual before, send a nominal amount."

Bonus: Stay connected.

Rodriguez said that while in many households one person might be designated to look over or be in charge of finances, before hurricane season it’s important to have other people you trust to be aware of your financial plans in the event of an emergency.