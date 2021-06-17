Area Could Become Third Named System of Hurricane Season as Early as Thursday: NHC

The next tropical system of the 2021 hurricane season could be named as early as Thursday evening, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center says the area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche could be delayed in its development as it interacts with land Thursday, with a 80 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and 90 percent chance over the next five days.

Forecasts have the area moving north and potentially strengthening and organizing as late as this evening, potentially being named Claudette.

Heavy rainfall and flooding is forecast for portions of Central America and Mexico while states along the Gulf Coast, including both Texas and Louisiana, could see heavier rain as early as Friday.

If the area is named, it would be the third named storm of the season.