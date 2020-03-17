Area Hospitals Restrict Visitations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hospitals across Miami-Dade and Broward have announced new visitation rules to protect patients and staff as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow in South Florida. Most hospitals are now limiting the number of visitors and screening them when they go inside their facilities.

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

Patients are allowed only one visitor per day.

Overnight guests are not encouraged but some exceptions can be granted by care staff.

All visitors will be screened and issued a visitor badge.

Visitors who do not meet screening criteria will be restricted from the facilities.

Baptist Health South Florida

Hospital visitors will be limited to one person, age 18 years and older, per patient.

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

Exceptions will be made in the pediatric, maternity and neonatal intensive care units.

All visitors will be screened for cold and flu like symptoms.

All visitors to Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute will be screened for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the facilities. Until further notice, all non-essential visitors are restricted from entering both facilities.

Additional Information: https://baptisthealth.net/en/lp/pages/coronavirus.aspx

UHealth

The University of Miami is limiting the number of visitors entering its hospital and clinics.

For inpatients: Each patient is allowed one healthy visitor per day and it is recommended that it is the same visitor each day.

Patients who are coming to any UHealth facility for an appointment are limited to bringing only one healthy person with them.

All guests will be greeted and asked screening questions when they arrive.

No one under the age of 15 will be permitted to visit on the inpatient floor or cancer facility unless they are a patient.

Additional information: https://umiamihealth.org/en/alerts/coronavirus-covid-19.

Kendall Regional Medical Center

Limiting entry into hospitals and clinics so anyone who enters into patient care areas can be carefully screened, and masks can be provided to those who need them.

Every employee, caregiver, and physician has been asked to follow a self-screening procedure.

Additional Information: https://kendallmed.com/covid-19/coronavirus-preparedness.dot

Broward Health

Effective Tuesday, all Broward Health employees and visitors will be given a clear bag to transfer their belongings, and bags will be checked before exiting the hospitals.

Visitors will be welcomed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Each patient is allowed one visitor per day, and it must be the same person during the established morning and evening hours.

Pediatric and maternity patients may have up to two visitors per day.

Broward Health asks people to refrain from visiting patients if: 1) They are experiencing cold or flu symptoms. 2) Have traveled to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the last 14 days or 3) Have been in close contact with someone who has traveled to these countries.

Broward Health continues expanding visitation protocols, including temperature checks for all visitors.

Additional Information: https://www.browardhealth.org/pages/coronavirus

Jackson Health