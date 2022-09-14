Area in Atlantic Could Develop Into Next Named System: NHC

An area in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean could become the next named system of the 2022 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center reports an area of showers and thunderstorms currently east of the Lesser Antilles could develop into the next system. A 40 percent chance of development is expected in the next 48 hours and a 50 percent chance is expected in the next five days.

The area is expected to move west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but forecasters do not expect it to form into a major system and impact the United States at this time.

If it does become a named system, it would be named Fiona and be the sixth named system of the season.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.