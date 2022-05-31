Area in Gulf of Mexico Could Become 1st Named Storm of 2022 Atlantic Season: NHC

With the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season coming Wednesday, South Florida is keeping its eyes on a potential system in the Gulf of Mexico that could make for a wet weekend.

The National Hurricane Center reports an area of low pressure could develop neat the Yucatan Peninsula partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha.

Agatha became the first hurricane of the Pacific season on Sunday not far from Mexico's southern coast and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Monday.

Forecasts have the area with a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC. If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters say is possible, it would be named Alex.

Regardless of whether it develops, heavy rain is possible in Florida by Friday and Saturday, and dry air whipping in Sunday behind the storm.

There is still the possibility that Agatha’s remnants can’t really get their act together – but models, both GFS and European agree that Alex is likely and it's just too soon to say exactly when that happens.