Argument Leads Man to Set Brother on Fire Inside Liberty City Duplex Home: Police

Miami Police said an argument between brothers led one man to set the other on fire, causing a duplex home in Liberty City to go up in flames Thursday morning.

Micky Felder, 40, was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted murder and first degree arson.

According to an arrest report, Felder and his brother - who was not identified - had an argument at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street. Felder left the home and went to a nearby gas station, where he purchased fuel and brought it back to the house.

Felder than allegedly poured the fuel on his brother and set him on fire. The brother attempted to put out the fire, but flames eventually consumed the duplex.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for burns to his torso and arms and was listed in serious condition.

A total of eight people, including Felder, lived in the duplex. A family of four people, including a baby, living in an adjacent unit were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.