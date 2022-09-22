Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police

One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said.

Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the Broward County Jail without bond since the Sept. 8 attack that resulted in five charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, records show.

According to the arrest report, the 20-year-old Wilton Manors resident got into an argument with Glover over the temperature in the apartment and it escalated to the point where Glover became enraged.

BSO

After smashing the thermostat, Glover pulled a handgun from a lunchbox, started punching the man, grabbed a screwdriver and started stabbing the man repeatedly in his arms, legs, and torso, the report stated.

Glover said, “I do this” and “I’ve done it before.” As things calmed down, Glover again grabbed the gun, pointed it at the man and said, “I’ll put a cap in you,” investigators said.

The injured man tried to leave the apartment several times, but Glover blocked the doorway, took the man’s car keys and said, “You can’t leave until I can trust you,” before holding a knife to the man’s neck and saying, “I’ll cut you,” according to court documents.

Glover continued to beat the man with his fists and the screwdriver and destroyed several items in the apartment before the man could escape to the Wilton Manors Police Department, officials said.

Records show Glover was convicted of armed trespassing in June 2020 and was free awaiting trial for an unrelated charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim was redacted from the report.