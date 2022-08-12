Argument Over Trailer Sale Turns Deadly in Southwest Ranches

An argument over a trailer purchase has left one man dead and another charged with murder, Davie Police said.

Ramon Correa, 52, answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a travel trailer July 28, but didn’t have the money with him to pay for it, police said.

According to the arrest report, Correa met the seller in Southwest Ranches Aug. 1. He had the cash, but the seller said the trailer was no longer for sale.

BSO

They argued and two witnesses tried to get between them to break it up. It escalated with Correa yelling he would kill the seller. That’s when Correa got in his pickup truck and threw it in reverse toward the seller, the report stated.

The seller threw a rock at the truck’s tire, in an attempt to stop Correa, but the seller was run over and dragged by the truck, police said.

The seller later died of his injuries. His name was redacted from the police report.

Correa sped away from the scene at 7101 S.W. 185 Way. The two witnesses independently identified Correa from a photographic line-up, police said.

Correa was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.