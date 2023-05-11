Armed, Barricaded Man Sets House on Fire in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood: Police

SWAT took over a South Florida neighborhood Thursday night after an armed man barricaded himself inside of a house, then set it on fire.

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:24 pm near the intersection of Northwest 27th Terrace and Northwest 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers say they showed up to find the suspect armed, also saying that he barricaded himself inside the home.

Investigators say the already tense situation took a disturbing turn when the house went up in flames and smoke — a fire they believe was set by the suspect.

Police say it's unclear if anyone else is inside the residence or the extent of the damage.

FLPD and SWAT negotiators say they’re working to resolve this situation safely and securely.

Neighbors in the area are advised to stay safe and follow instructions from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.