Armed Battery Suspect in Custody After SWAT Standoff in Miramar Neighborhood: Police

An armed battery suspect who hid out in a Miramar neighborhood was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday, officials said.

Miramar Police officials said the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a domestic battery in the parking lot of an IHOP in the 7900 block of Miramar Parkway.

The suspect had brutally battered a pregnant woman at the scene, police said.

As officers approached, the suspect fled toward a home in the 7800 block of Granada Boulevard.

The Miramar SWAT team, which happened to be training in the area, quickly responded as the suspect hid on the side of a home.

Footage showed multiple officers and SWAT outside the home with nearby streets closed off.

Police Activity: The Miramar SWAT team responded to the 7800 block of Granada Blvd. due to a subject that fled from a domestic battery. Officers were advised the subject was armed with a firearm. He is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/3atqgZmauu — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 12, 2023

Police said the suspect was eventually taken into custody. His identity and the charges he faces were unknown.

