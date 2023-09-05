Armed carjacking leads to shots fired during pursuit: North Miami Beach Police

North Miami Beach Police are investigating an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning that led officers to opening fire during their pursuit, officials said.

Police confirmed to NBC6 that there are several active scenes in North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows heavy police presence as officers walked one of the suspects toward the patrol cars. The video also detailed that the person who was recording was woken up by the gunshots.

We currently have two suspects in custody and no suspects at large. There is no threat to the community at this time. There will not be a PIO responding. Please follow our X account for any updates. Thank you- NMB4 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) September 5, 2023

Two scenes in Sunny Isles Beach have been cleared -- police presence just before the 826 westbound on-ramp and another at Sands Point Condominium.

Officials said they have two suspects in custody and right now are not searching for any others.

According to North Miami Beach Police, no one was injured during the shooting and there are no threats to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.