Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale.

Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show.

According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging to a woman he met at a liquor store about two weeks earlier.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They got into an argument that escalated and Rolle started punching her in the face and head while driving in the 1600 block of Northwest 16th Street, the report stated.

When a witness tried to intervene, Rolle got out of the driver’s seat and prepared to fight the witness. That’s when the woman shifted into the driver’s seat from the passenger seat and tried to drive away, police said.

Rolle jumped back into the car through the open sunroof and started punching the woman again. When she was forced to stop the BMW, Rolle pulled her out of the passenger side by her hair, left her on the street, and drove off, investigators said.

The woman ran after the BMW screaming. Her purse and cellphone were still in the car so a passerby called 911, the report said.

During questioning, the woman told police Rolle had a gun in his waistband. She also picked his photograph out of a line-up, detectives said.

A record check revealed Rolle had three unrelated arrest warrants already on file.

He is facing nine charges including armed carjacking, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a weapon among others.

Rolle remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.