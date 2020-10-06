Armed Carjacking Suspect Killed in Road Rage Shootout in Tamarac: BSO

A man suspected in an armed carjacking was killed in a shootout in Tamarac with another driver following a road rage incident, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began Monday morning in Palm Beach County when the suspect, 21-year-old Xavier Malik Williams, committed an armed carjacking of a gray Mercedes in Greenacres.

Williams drove the car into Broward and at some point became involved in a road rage incident with another driver, officials said.

The incident evolved into a verbal argument at a Speedway gas station on West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, where Williams threatened to rob the other driver of his car, officials said.

The two exchanged gunfire, and Williams was killed, officials said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting, and the name of the other driver wasn't released.

Officials said the state attorney's office will determine if charges will be pursued in the case.