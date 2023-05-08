Armed Carjacking Leads to Violent Crash Involving Miami-Dade Officer

A pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect led to a violent crash that sent four people, including a Miami-Dade Police officer, to the hospital, officials said.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. at Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street.

It all began when a black Nissan was stolen at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police later located the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued, officials said. During the chase, a suspect pointed a long rifle at officers.

The Nissan eventually crashed into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the crushed cruiser and the Nissan flipped on its side.

The three people inside the Nissan were hospitalized with serious injuries but were in stable condition, police said. They are also in police custody.

The Miami-Dade officer is "OK," according to the department. He suffered injuries to the head.

Investigators recovered a long rifle at the scene.

Also during the chase, a marked police cruiser and an unmarked one also crashed into each other while pursuing the suspect — police said those officers are OK.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.