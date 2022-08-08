Armed Man Barricaded Inside Palmetto Bay Home

Officers responded Monday to a home in Palmetto Bay, where an armed man has barricaded himself inside, police said.

Miami-Dade Police, SWAT and tactical response units were outside of the home near southwest 82nd and 83rd avenues.

Police have not released further details on the barricade.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

