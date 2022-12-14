Armed Man Found Dead After Police Shooting, SWAT Standoff at Midtown Miami High-Rise

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Midtown Miami high-rise after a police-involved shooting was found dead Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began around 3 a.m. when Miami Police said officers were called to the building in the 3400 block of E. Coast Avenue for reports of a suspicious person wearing body armor and carrying a long rifle in the lobby.

Officers who responded were led by a witness to an apartment where they encountered the suspect, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

"They went up to the apartment, knocked on the door and were immediately confronted by an individual that was armed with a long rifle," Morales said.

The officers gave the suspect verbal commands but were forced to fire in self-defense, Morales said.

The man slammed the door shut and barricaded himself inside as SWAT team units, K-9 and Miami Fire Rescue were also called to the scene.

The building was evacuated as officers secured the floor and spent hours negotiating, officials said.

Just after 7 a.m., Miami Police confirmed the man was found dead in the room after SWAT entered. His identity wasn't released. Residents of the building said he lived there was well.

"We don't know if he was a resident, whether he was visiting, we don't know his occupancy status," Morales said. "There was music playing inside the apartment so we knew he had been in there."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami Police are investigating the incident.

