Brickell

Armed Man in Custody After Barricading Inside Brickell Building For Hours

The incident began as a domestic dispute between a mother and son, according to police

By Cherney Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brickell building late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after a domestic dispute with his mother.

According to Miami Police, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a domestic dispute at a building near Brickell Avenue and SE 14th Street.

Tactical units were on the scene where the man barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said the man’s mother told officers he was on probation and had a gun.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When officers arrived, police say he refused to come out and barricaded himself.

Miami Police officers received backup from SWAT and K9 teams to help get the man out.

The hours-long standoff ended without injury, with the man’s arrest. No officers were injured, according to police.

Local

Miami Beach 13 hours ago

Man Accused of Trafficking, Branding Young Girl: Miami Beach Police

Florida 16 hours ago

Florida Tops List of Best Family-Friendly Summer Vacation Spots in the US

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

BrickellBarricaded Insidebarricaded mandomestic disputemother and son
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us