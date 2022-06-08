Armed Man in Custody After Barricading Inside Brickell Building For Hours

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brickell building late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after a domestic dispute with his mother.

According to Miami Police, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a domestic dispute at a building near Brickell Avenue and SE 14th Street.

Tactical units were on the scene where the man barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said the man’s mother told officers he was on probation and had a gun.

When officers arrived, police say he refused to come out and barricaded himself.

Miami Police officers received backup from SWAT and K9 teams to help get the man out.

The hours-long standoff ended without injury, with the man’s arrest. No officers were injured, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.