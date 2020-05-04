Fort Lauderdale

Armed Man Killed in Police-Involved Shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Cops

NBC 6

Broken glass is seen at businesses in Fort Lauderdale after a fatal police-involved shooting on May 3, 2020.

A man who was armed with a gun was shot and killed by police officers in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. Ocean Boulevard when officers responded to a call of a man waving around a gun, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

The officers found the armed man, and at some point, there was an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Nearby businesses had shattered windows and apparent gunshot holes in window panes.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
