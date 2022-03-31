Armed Man Killed in Police Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Home

A wanted suspect who was somehow able to arm himself while police and federal agents were executing a search warrant at a southwest Miami-Dade home was shot and killed by officers Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened as Miami-Dade Police officers were assisting Homeland Security Investigations agents and U.S. Marshals in executing the warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Southwest 127th Court, officials said.

Footage showed a large police presence outside the home, and the area closed off with yellow police tape.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said authorities had made contact with the home's residents and had taken the 53-year-old man who was the subject of the investigation into custody when he said he began to feel ill.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities had fire rescue respond to the scene and while they were checking him out, he was somehow able to arm himself, Zabaleta said.

Officers shot the man, who was killed inside the home, Zabaleta said.

None of the officers, agents or firefighters were injured, Zabaleta said.

"In this particular case we could have had several people injured to include our firefighters that are not armed, so luckily all of our officers and detectives were present during the medical evaluation as a layer of security and thankfully so that they were there that they were able to prevent anybody else from getting hurt," Zabaleta said.

Officials haven't released the man's name or said what he was wanted for.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, Zabaleta said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.