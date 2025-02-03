Broward Sheriffs Office

Armed man shot by deputies in Oakland Park: BSO

Police tried to subdue the man, but deputies said he ran towards them and that’s when they fired shots at him

By NBC6

A man was shot by deputies during an intense encounter Sunday afternoon in Oakland Park.
Just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies approached the man, they discovered he was armed with a weapon, police said.
Deputies told the man to put the weapon down, but he refused, according to BSO.

Police tried to subdue the man, but deputies said he ran towards them and that’s when they fired shots at him.

A worker at a nearby fast food restaurant, who saw the incident, told NBC6 the man was armed with a knife.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not release his condition.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.

