Miami-Dade County

Armed man traveled to Miami-Dade for sex with 13-year-old, was met by detectives: Police

Enrique Miguel Santamaria, 34, was arrested Thursday on internet solicitation of a minor and possession of a weapon while committing an offense, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

An armed man who traveled to Miami-Dade to have sex with a 13-year-old was arrested after police said the teen he thought he was chatting with online turned out to be an undercover detective.

Enrique Miguel Santamaria, 34, was arrested Thursday on internet solicitation of a minor and possession of a weapon while committing an offense, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Enrique Miguel Santamaria

According to an arrest report, an undercover officer with the Miami-Dade Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit posing as the teen made a post on social media about school.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sanatmaria, from Lehigh Acres, responded that he could pick the teen up, and was told the teen was 13 and "prob 2 young for U," the report said.

"Im ok with it if you are," Santamaria responded, according to the report.

Santamaria continued to communicate with the undercover officer, making explicit statements and discussing the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the "teen," the report said.

Local

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Police trying to ID man caught on camera setting fire to Florida City car wash

Caught on Camera 3 hours ago

Video shows heroic rescue of pair trapped in car that crashed into Coral Springs canal

They made plans to meet on Thursday, and Santamaria coordinated with the "teen" to skip school so he could take her on a date, the report said.

Santamaria arrived at the meet up location where he was taken into custody by detectives.

When he was taken into custody, Santamaria had a loaded gun and magazine in his waistband, the report said.

Santamaria was interviewed and made a full confession, police said.

He was booked into jail and appeared in court Friday, where he was granted a $12,500 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us