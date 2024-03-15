Armed man traveled to Miami-Dade for sex with 13-year-old, was met by detectives: Police

An armed man who traveled to Miami-Dade to have sex with a 13-year-old was arrested after police said the teen he thought he was chatting with online turned out to be an undercover detective.

Enrique Miguel Santamaria, 34, was arrested Thursday on internet solicitation of a minor and possession of a weapon while committing an offense, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Enrique Miguel Santamaria

According to an arrest report, an undercover officer with the Miami-Dade Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit posing as the teen made a post on social media about school.

Sanatmaria, from Lehigh Acres, responded that he could pick the teen up, and was told the teen was 13 and "prob 2 young for U," the report said.

"Im ok with it if you are," Santamaria responded, according to the report.

Santamaria continued to communicate with the undercover officer, making explicit statements and discussing the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the "teen," the report said.

They made plans to meet on Thursday, and Santamaria coordinated with the "teen" to skip school so he could take her on a date, the report said.

Santamaria arrived at the meet up location where he was taken into custody by detectives.

When he was taken into custody, Santamaria had a loaded gun and magazine in his waistband, the report said.

Santamaria was interviewed and made a full confession, police said.

He was booked into jail and appeared in court Friday, where he was granted a $12,500 bond.