Armed Man Tried to Rob Elderly Women Returning From Grocery Store: BSO

Authorities are searching for a man who tried to rob two elderly women in Lauderdale Lakes at gunpoint after they had returned home from the grocery store.

The robbery attempt happened the evening of March 28 at the Cypress Chase South at 2649 Northwest 48th Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The elderly women had rounded the corner of the apartment complex carrying groceries when they were confronted by the armed suspect, officials said.

The suspect demanded that the women hand over their purses, but then ran off after one of the victims screamed out in anger, authorities said.

Authorities on Monday released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen exiting the rear passenger side of a white Ford Fusion moments before the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.