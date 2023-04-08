Armed Robbers in Custody After Fleeing From Police, Causing Crash in Northwest Miami

Two alleged armed robbers who fled from officers following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Miami were taken into custody, officials said.

Miami Police said the armed robbery took place earlier in the day at a store in the Allapattah neighborhood.

The suspects, a man and a woman, fled the robbery in a car before crashing into an SUV around 3 p.m. near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 14th Street, Miami Police officials said.

The people inside the SUV were expected to be okay.

Two suspects fled on foot and police set up a perimeter and closed roads between Northwest 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue along with Northwest 13th Street and 15th Street.

Police said they took the suspects into custody late Saturday night.

Nearby resident Flora Ortega was home and said she heard what sounded like an explosion. She went outside and watched police help several people out of the SUV involved in the crash.

"When I looked out the back door I saw smoke,” Ortega said. "This is a very good neighborhood, it's actually very calm, when you told me I said they didn't tell us be careful someone is running around because we're close to it."

Miami Police encouraged people to stay inside Saturday as they searched for the two suspects.

"Stay in your homes, these people are armed and we don't know what their intentions are,” Captain Freddie Cruz said.

Police haven't released the identities of the suspects or said what charges they'll face.