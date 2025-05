Police took an armed subject into custody amid an active investigation Monday at a Pembroke Pines gas station, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Mobil gas station on Flamingo Road and Taft Street before 4 p.m.

An armed subject was "safely taken into custody," police said.

This is an active investigation. Police advised the public to stay away from the area.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.