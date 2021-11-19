Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Coral Springs Home

Police negotiators were speaking with an armed suspect who was barricaded in a Coral Springs home Friday.

Coral Springs Police said the suspect was barricaded in a home in the area of Wiles Road and Creekside Drive.

Officials were asking people to stay out of the area while the scene remained active.

No other information was immediately known.

